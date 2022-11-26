Apple iPhones are being seized from retail stores in this country for not including charger in box

Apple seems to be in huge trouble for not including a charger in the retail box, along with an iPhone. In a recent news development, pertaining to this, hundreds of iPhones have reportedly been seized in several different stores in Brazil. The reason is, the company has stopped selling a charger with its smartphone, which the country’s government believes is quite necessary.

This is not the first time; such a thing has happened. The Brazilian government has already fined Apple two times for some reason in the past.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, the Brazilian government carried out this action by seizing iPhones. This movement is now being called “Operation Discharge.”

Once again, this operation is being carried out as the company has stopped including chargers with the device which the Brazil Government believes is a necessary accessory as one needs to charge the phone’s battery and can’t function without it. People are forced to spend extra money just to buy a charger.

In September, Apple was hit with a fine of over $2.5 million for the identical problem. As long as the company didn’t intend to include a charger in the box, it couldn’t sell its iPhones in Brazil. Later, until a new decision was taken, it was given authority to sell units by Judge Diego Camara Alves who believes that the company is not violating any consumer rights, as per a report by Mac Magazine.

The report further claims that in fact the Brazilian regulator is “misusing its power” with such a decision.

Reports suggest that Apple is quite confident that it will win the case. Also, the customers are quite aware of the various options which are required to charge an iPhone as well as connect the device.

Apple had stopped the shipping of chargers along with the iPhone 12 series, and that was when the country started objecting to its decision.

