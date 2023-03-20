Apple iPhone factory-sealed unit sells for about 45.5 lakh in auction: Details

Apple’s first-gen iPhone sold for $55,000 at an Auction held by RR Auction recently. It seems that the craze for first-gen iPhones is going to live for long. After we recently read reports of a sealed pack iPhone selling for whopping $52,797 at LCG Auction, now another new original Apple iPhone in its sealed box has earned $54,904 at an auction.

The description of the iPhone reads- “Unopened first generation original Apple iPhone, Model A1203, Order MA712LL/A (8GB). The box features a life-size image of the iPhone with twelve icons on the screen, indicating that it is from the earliest production (2007); a 13th icon, for iTunes, came later in the year. In brand new, factory-sealed condition. Accompanied by an AT&T bag and leaflet regarding rate plans and iPhone activation.”

The iPhone was owned by an ex-Apple employee who bought it in 2007. However, he also received a spare iPhone through work which was never opened.

The original iPhone was launched by Steve Jobs on January 9, 2007, at MacWorld San Francisco. A month later, it was released at a retail price of $499/$599, and the company sold millions of units of it.

It came in 4 /8/16 GB storage models, featured a 3.5-inch touchscreen, had 2-megapixel camera, and a web browser. The phone was named Time Magazine’s invention of the year that year and played a lead role in changing the phone market globally.

The first-gen iPhones enjoy a bigger fan base today. Recently a tattoo artist named Karen Green earned over $60,000 upon selling a sealed first-gen iPhone. She was gifted this phone by her friends when started her new job. Karen was a Verizon user then and therefore could not use the iPhone as it was launched as an AT&T exclusive. She decided to keep the iPhone as it was thinking it will never go out of date. She plans to use the money to run her new cosmetic tattoo studio in New Jersey.