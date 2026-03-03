Apple has launched the iPhone 17e, bringing MagSafe support, the new A19 chip, and a 48MP Fusion camera to its most affordable iPhone in the 17 series. Here is everything you need to know about the device and its price compared with countries like the US, UK, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

iPhone 17e Performance

The new iPhone runs on Apple’s A19 chipset, which has made it faster and more efficient than the A18 in the 16e. It also comes with a C1X modem, offering better network speeds and improved battery life. These upgrades make the 17e closer in performance to Apple’s more expensive models.

Aside from the improved CPU and GPU, the A19 has an updated display engine, image signal processor, and Neural Engine for improved AI performance. Every GPU core features a neural accelerator to boost the performance of local AI models.

iPhone 17e Display

The iPhone 17e comes with a 6.1-inch display panel, the same display panel as the iPhone 16e, which means it is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate. Apple has added features like an HDR display, True Tone, Haptic Touch, and P3 Wide Color Gamut. The brightness levels are increased to 1200 nits max brightness and 800 nits peak brightness mode. The phone also has a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating and an anti-reflective coating.

Apart from these changes, the ‌iPhone 17e does not have always-on display technology, and that’s not like To support always-on, the ‌iPhone‌ 17e would need an OLED display with 1-nit minimum brightness, which is limited to other devices in the iPhone 17 lineup.

iPhone 17e Camera

The ‌iPhone‌ 17e has a single 48-megapixel wide-angle camera at the back, with minor upgrades over the iPhone 16e like digital zoom up to 10x, a stronger lens cover, True Tone flash, a photonic engine, deep fusion, and Smart HDR 5. Additionally, Focus and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects, and Night mode have also been offered. Lastly, the ‌iPhone 17e doesn’t have a Camera Control button.

The ‌iPhone 17‌e got the same 12-megapixel Center Stage front-facing camera, although rumors suggested the ‌iPhone‌ 17e will continue to use the same 18-megapixel front-facing camera as the ‌iPhone 17.

iPhone 17e Price Comparison

Price in US

The iPhone 17e’s price in the U.S. starts at $599 for the 256GB model, with the 512GB variant costing $799.

Price in the UK

In the U.K., the iPhone 17e is priced at £599 for 256GB and £799 for 512GB.

Price in India

Apple has bumped the price marginally in India but with a higher base storage. In India, pricing for the iPhone 17e begins at Rs 64,900 for the 256GB version (up from Rs 59,900 for the iPhone 16e). The 512GB unit costs Rs 84,900.

Price in Canada

In Canada, the price of the iPhone 17e is CAD 899 for 256GB and CAD 1,199 for 512GB.

Price in Europe

In major markets of Europe, the iPhone 17e starts at EUR 729 for 256GB, with 512GB costing EUR 979.

Price in Australia

In Australia, the iPhone 17e is priced at AU$999 for the entry-level 256GB model and AU$1,399 for 512GB.