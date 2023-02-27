Apple iPhone 15 Ultra big design leak leaves nothing to the imagination: Full details

A new leak has emerged, revealing the much-awaited iPhone 15 Ultra in its full glory. The CAD renders shared by popular leaker Ice Universe suggest that the iPhone 15 Ultra will be thicker than its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with a depth of 8.25mm. However, including the camera bump, the phone will be thinner than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, at 11.84mm.

The camera bump on the iPhone 15 Ultra will be considerably thinner than the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s, making the phone handier. The display will likely remain the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max at 6.7 inches, but the bezels appear to be significantly reduced, giving the phone a sharp look. The Leakster further claims that the sides of the phone will be made of titanium alloy rather than stainless steel. It is also rumored to drop the physical buttons, and come with USB Type-C.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch an Ultra model of its nest flagship that would fit along with the basic, Pro, Plus, and Pro Max models. The new Ultra model is expected to come with a more powerful processor, improved camera, and enhanced battery life. According to the rumour reports, iPhone 15 Ultra/Pro Max could feature a display with peak brightness level of 2500 nits made by Samsung. To put this in perspective, the current iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models have a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The rumoured brightness level is greater than the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra that can reach the peak brightness level of 1750 nits.

While these are just rumours and nothing is official yet, the upcoming iPhone 15 base and Plus models are said to come with the A16 Bionic and a Qualcomm X70 5G modem while the higher-end models -iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max – are expected to feature the upcoming A17 Bionic chipset.