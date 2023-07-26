Apple iPhone 15 series is on time, 15 Pro likely to have thinnest bezels ever: Report

Apple iPhone 15 series are on their way and they are expected to come on time. Contrary to previous rumours that suggested Apple could delay the launch of iPhone 15 series due to supply chain problems, a new report from DSCC says that Apple is right on track to unwrap its iPhone 15 series during its customary launch event in September 2023.

A report from The Information stated that Apple was facing manufacturing issues for display panels made by LG. The new DSCC(Display Supply Chain Consultants) report states that this issue has now been resolved.

“Although several articles have reported that LGD was having technical issues for the narrower bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro models, our supply chain sources have noted that LGD has solved those issues,” DSCC said in a press release.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to come with several improvements such as a larger screen size for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, a dynamic island across the series, the A16 Bionic chipset and a USB-C port. The Pro models are expected to use the 3nm A17 Bionic chipset, feature thinnest-ever bezels in display, use a titanium chassis and battery stacked technology. The iPhone 25 series is expected to be pricier than the current iPhones.

iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature the thinnest bezels ever seen in an iPhone model. According to a report from The Elec, Apple has reached out its display panel suppliers Samsung Display and LG Display for the development of zero-bezel OLED panels iPhone.

The report states that Apple wants to create an iPhone with a screen that has no bezel, meaning the display goes all the way to the edges. However, the Cupertino giant isn’t a big fan of Samsung’s curved display design as it causes unwanted optical effects and are easily prone to damages. Apple wants the protective layer to be thinner but that makes it vulnerable and also difficult to add touch sensors. Achieving this design may take years and require advanced technology from companies like Samsung Display and LG Display.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.