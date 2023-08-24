Apple iPhone 15 Pro to come with Action button, hints iOS 17 beta update  

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is rumoured to come with a new Action button and this rumour has been around for some time. Now a latest iOS 17 beta update further hints the existence of this Action button which will replace the physical mute switch. The latest iOS update suggests to have haptic feedback patterns for when the user enables or disables silent mode.

According to a 9to5mac report, the iOS 17 beta 7 adds haptic feedback which will enable the device vibrate more prominently when the silence mode is activated or disabled.

This is a significant update for the silent mode. The previous iOS versions had small haptic feedback when the silent mode is switched on but not when the mode is disabled. The new iOS update will change this making it easier for users to understand if the mode has been activated or deactivated on their iPhone.

The new button is expected to replace the mute switch and will allow users to quickly access a variety of features, such as Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Translate, and Voice Memos. According to code snippets spotted by macrumours, this Action button could have nine key roles to pay including accessing apps, run shortcuts, enable/disable silent mode, launch camera app, turn on/off flashlight, activate/deactivate Focus mode, launch Magnifier, translate and record voice memos.

The Action button is expected to be located on the left side of the phone, where the mute switch is currently located. It will be a solid-state button, meaning that it will not have a physical moving part. This button is expected to be customisable, so users can choose which features they want to access with a single press or long press.

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be released in September 2023. It is one of four new iPhones that Apple is expected to launch this year, along with the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Max.

