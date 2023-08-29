Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to account for 40% of shipments, Kuo Says

Apple next month is likely to announce its new iPhone line up. The upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to have four phones- iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max. Thanks to multiple rumour reports, we have a good idea of what to expect from Apple this time. Analyst Kuo, who has made several predictions for the series, now says that iPhone 15 Pro Max could sell like hot cakes.

According to Kuo, Apple is reportedly expecting the iPhone 15 Pro Max to account for 35 to 40% of shipments of the entire iPhone 15 lineup. This would make the Pro Max model the most popular iPhone 15 model with highest share in the series, despite its higher price tag. Apple is planning to up iPhone 15 Pro Max shipments by 10-20% in comparison to the last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max.

“iPhone 15 Pro Max, the most expensive iPhone, accounts for 35–40% of iPhone 15 series shipments, the highest share. iPhone 15 Pro Max shipments in 2H24 also grew 10–20% YoY compared to iPhone 14 Pro Max in the same period. It means Apple is optimistic about the selling point of the periscope, which is only available in iPhone 15 Pro Max,” says Kuo.

Kuo believes that one of the primary reasons for the Pro Max’s to have highest share of shipment could be the adoption of periscope lens camera which will let the phone capture images with enhanced optical zoom of 5-6x compared to 3x in current iPhones. Apple plans to keep this feature iPhone Pro Max-exclusive for this year before bringing it to iPhone 16 Pro next year.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to be released in September 2023. The lineup will likely have four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 series is expected to be a significant upgrade over the iPhone 14 series. The new models are said to have a new design, improved cameras, USN Type-C charging port, and faster performance. They are also expected to be more expensive than the iPhone 14 series.

