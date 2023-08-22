Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max shipments may be delayed by up to 4 weeks due to this reason

Apple is expected to announce its next-gen iPhone series- iPhone 15 lineup- in September, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max may not be available for purchase until October.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, iPhone 15 Pro Max will see a delay of about 3-4 weeks due to a lack of image sensors from Sony. iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the most advanced periscope camera system in the series and these camera sensors are supplied by Sony. Sony is reportedly unable to provide enough sensors in time for the September launch.

iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to come with an advanced camera system including a new periscope camera that will offer much better zoom capabilities than the current iPhone cameras. The base model, Plus model and Pro model will not have this capability.

The other possible reasons for this delay could be the recent Covid-19 restrictions in China which is a major manufacturing hub for Apple. The supply chain is also in the process of recovering from the pandemic, and there are still some shortages of components which may also contribute to this delay.

Despite the delay, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is still expected to be a major release for Apple. Rumours suggest that the phone will feature a new design, a more powerful Bionic chip, and improved cameras. It is also expected to be the first iPhone to support USB-C connectivity.

Another 9to5Mac report suggests that Apple is planning to sell fewer number of iPhones this year compared to last year. According to analyst Jeff Pu, the company is expected to make 77 million iPhone 15 units by the end of the year, down from the previous predictions of 83 million in the past. The supply chain issues and potential price hike are said to be the reason behind this cut down in production.

