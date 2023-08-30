Apple iPhone 15 launch event confirmed, here’s what to expect

Apple has revealed the big date. After months (nearly a year let’s say) of speculations and rumours, Apple has finally confirmed its annual fall event, which will be held on September 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM PT. The event, which has been dubbed “Wonderlust,” is expected to see the introduction of the iPhone 15 series, as well as the Apple Watch Series 9.

Talking about the iPhone 15 series, the next-gen iPhones are expected to see some incremental changes including a more powerful processor, sleeker bezels, titanium body and more. The Pro models are also rumoured to get a new periscope zoom lens for better zoom capabilities.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is also expected to get a number of upgrades, including a new processor, a new display, and improved health features. The watch is also rumoured to get a new design with a flat edge, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple is also said to be working on new M3-powered iMac and MacBook Pro but these are likely to arrive later in October. Alongside, the iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch 9, Apple may also announce the switch of AirPods Pro to USB-C charging at the event.

How to watch the Apple Wonderlust event

The ‘Wonderlust’ event will be livestreamed on Apple’s website and on the Apple TV app. It will be available to watch online in India starting 10:30PM on apple.com.

Here’s what to expect at the Apple ‘Wonderlust’ event

Apple iPhone 15 series: The iPhone 15 series is expected to consist of four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This potential shift could come as a response to the European Union’s recent mandate, which requires electronic devices to feature universally accepted connectivity standards.

Apple this time could extend its interactive notch aka Dynamic Island to all four phones in the series rather than keeping the feature Pro model-exclusive. There are also talks that Apple could introduce frosted glass finish on the rear of the four models. Further, the base models are also expected to get a major camera bump with an addition of a 48MP sensor that we see on iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to have a reduced bezel size and come with titanium body rather than stainless steel. A major rumour related to the Pro models is the possible debut of a programmable action button ditching the silence toggle. Rumour mills suggest that this button could be programmed to perform up to 9 different functions.

Rumour reports have it that Apple could use last year’s A16 Bionic chip for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. The more powerful A17 chip could be used only in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Apple Watch Series 9: The Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to follow into footsteps of Apple Watch Series 8. This means we can see the next-generation of Apple Watch potentially in 41mm and 45mm screen sizes. There could also be Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the event with more or less same design as last year’s only this time we expect it to be lighter and have a good battery back up. Apple may also work on the screen size giving us a bigger screen measuring 2.1-inch this time. Apple Watch Ultra has 1.9-inch screen.

AirPods Pro: Apple AirPods Pro is expected to make a switch to USB-C for charging. We can expect Apple to announce this at the event.

