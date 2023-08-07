Apple iPhone 15 launch date leaked, iPhone with USB Type C coming on this date

A new revelation about Apple iPhone 15 launch date is sending waves of excitement amidst all the Apple fans. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who is known for breaking big Apple stories since a long time, Apple is planning to hold the iPhone 15 launch event in September. In his weekly newsletter, Gurman writes that Apple will launch its new iPhone 15 on September 12 or 13 with the sales to follow around September 22.

Several rumours in the past have also indicated a similar timeline for the launch of iPhone 15. The next-gen iPhones are said to make its grand debut in Apple’s year’s biggest annual event which mostly takes place at its headquarters. The iPhone 15 release will mark a significant milestone for Apple as it will be the first iPhone model to come with widely sought-after USB Type C port. This will mark a significant departure from the traditional Lightning port that has been the standard on iPhones for several years now.

Gurman believes that the iPhone 15 series could show healthy year-over-year growth owing to the holiday quarter that happens to be company’s busiest time of the year. Last year, the iPhone 14 production was impacted by the pandemic-related production halt at Foxconn Technology plant in China.

In addition to the USB Type C port, the iPhone 15 series is rumoured to boast an array of cutting-edge upgrades such as 16 chipset, camera improvements, design enhancements and more. are expected to push the boundaries of mobile technology. There are talks that Apple could extend its Pro-exclusive Dynamic Island design across all phones in the series. To recall, Dynamic Island is the interactive notch that Apple debuted with iPhone 14 series. However, only the Pro models have it in this series.

Furthermore, the iPhone 15 is expected to see the inclusion of the ProMotion technology or Always On display technology exclusive for the Pro model just like the current flagship. The phones could arrive in new colours like dark pink and light blue shades.

According to famous Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Apple iPhone 15 will have a next-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip across all its models. Please note that all these are only rumours and speculations and Apple has not made any official statement on the launch yet. We would suggest you to take these information with a pinch of salt and wait till the phones are out and official to know their exact detail.

