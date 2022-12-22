Apple iPhone 14 selling at under Rs 60,000 on Flipkart: How deal works and should you buy?

iPhone 14 was launched at Rs 79,900 in India but it has been selling for around Rs 77,000 on Amazon and Flipkart recently. While Apple launched four phones in the new series this year, iPhone 14 has received decent reviews and is capable of competing against many good and premium phones of this year.

Amongst the four phones that Apple lined up under its series14, iPhone 14 is the most affordable one. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that the phone is affordable for all. Many may still find it expensive. For those of you who feel iPhone 14 is expensive, and are waiting for its price to drop, Flipkart has a deal for you.

The homegrown e-commerce company is giving a chance to buy iPhone 14 for as low as Rs 57,000. This could be the biggest price cut on the phone and that too within 3 months of its launch but there’s a catch which you understand only when you’ve landed on the website of Flipkart and go through the deal.

iPhone 14 is listed at Rs 77,490 on Flipkart. We are talking about the 128GB model here. The offer to buy the phone at under Rs 60,000 comes with an exchange offer twist which is you have to give away your iPhone 13 Pro Max to buy iPhone 14 at Rs 56,990. The company has put the exchange value of iPhone 13 Pro Max for Rs 20,500.

Now, while this may sound like a fair and square deal considering you get a latest model iPhone in exchange for an older one, we would never suggest you to go for it.

This is because the iPhone 14 may be a good phone or the latest phone from the company but it comes with more or less the same specs that you see in iPhone 13. In fact the processor inside is also the same as Apple’s latest chipset which were exclusive to the Pro models this year.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 Pro Max are nearly the same phones with minor changes here and there. In fact the latter belongs to the Pro series of offerings, whereas iPhone 14 is the vanilla model by the company. It is any day better to settle with the 13 Pro Max than to spend and buy the iPhone 14.

