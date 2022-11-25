Apple iPhone 14 Pro effect: Samsung tipped to launch Galaxy S23 series with satellite connectivity

Samsung seems all set to be following in the footsteps of Apple yet again, as apparently Samsung Galaxy S23 family which might include three models namely Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 will reportedly bring satellite communication functions. With the launch of this Galaxy S23 series, possibly early next year, users will be able to send messages using satellite connectivity, reports suggest. Moreover, it is said that this was planned two years ago and it looks like the plan is on track. Samsung may launch it in North and South America, Russia, China and Europe in the beginning and in other countries after proper development of the model.

As per reports, it is being brought to life with partnership with McLean-based Iridium, a 66-strong (LEO) low Earth orbit satellite constellation which provides voice and data services. Similarly, Apple partnered up with Globalstar to inculcate an Emergency SOS feature in iPhone 14 Pro. Huawei uses Beidou satellites to offer similar services to Huawei Mate 50 Pro series users.

According to the leaks and rumors making rounds previously, the Galaxy S23 family will use a higher binned version of Qualcomm’s recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It may come out in the first week of February next year. It is also being speculated that galaxy S23 will be backed by a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It may also have triple rear cameras with a 200-megapixel primary sensor along with its satellite coverage features.

It will be interesting to see the usage of satellite network communication in the Samsung S23 family and how the users find it beneficial or different from other models which use territorial communication services. But there is a primary challenge involved with manufacturing satellite phones. Antenna of miniature size needs to be added without hampering the model size.

