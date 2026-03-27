As Apple gears up for its annual WWDC, anticipation around iOS 27 is steadily building. This year’s update is expected to place a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, alongside meaningful performance improvements. From smarter Siri interactions to deeper AI integrations, iOS 27 could signal Apple’s most ambitious step yet toward creating a more intuitive, efficient, and personalized user experience across its devices.

There are a lot of updates that iOS 27 will be bringing, which have been mentioned below:

Two new AI features

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is expected to center iOS 27 around AI-powered enhancements under its Apple Intelligence initiative. Two major features are anticipated: a new AI health agent and an AI-driven web search capability. Internally known as “Apple’s World Knowledge Answers” platform, this search feature is designed to compete with AI search tools from companies like Perplexity AI.

Performance improvements

Beyond AI additions, iOS 27 may not introduce many major software features. Instead, Apple is reportedly prioritizing performance optimization across its ecosystem, including iPhones, Macs, and iPads. Mark Gurman noted that engineering teams are actively working to remove software bloat, fix bugs, and improve overall system quality and efficiency.

Integration of Google Gemini models

Apple has also finalized a deal with Google to integrate Gemini AI models into its ecosystem. According to The Information, these models will power several iOS 27 features, particularly within Siri and Apple Intelligence.

Smarter and more proactive Siri

Siri is also expected to see significant upgrades in iOS 27. These improvements may include the ability to remember past conversations, enabling more contextual interactions. Additionally, Siri could become more proactive, for example, suggesting when to leave home to avoid traffic for an airport pickup based on entries in the user’s calendar.

Redesigned Siri interface

Apple is also reportedly working on a refreshed visual design for Siri. The new interface may feature a more lifelike and expressive appearance, described as somewhat reminiscent of Microsoft Clippy. Prototypes have included designs similar to an animated Finder logo, as well as concepts inspired by Memojis.

iOS 27 release timeline

Apple is expected to announce iOS 27 at WWDC 2026, most likely in June. The iOS 27 beta will reportedly be released in the same month as the public beta, in July. The iOS 27 will be released with the iPhone 18 Pro series in September 2026. However, the details have not yet been confirmed, and we may need to wait for them.

iOS 27 eligible devices

As per the reports, the iPhone 12 series and newer devices, including the iPhone SE 3rd Gen and the upcoming iPhone 18 and iPhone Fold, will support iOS 27. It must be noted that the early reports suggest Apple may drop the iOS 27 support for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE (2nd Gen).