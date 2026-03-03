Apple is gearing up for a busy calendar year with launches planned one after the other. However, in terms of software upgrade the next big thing from Apple is iOS 27. Although it is expected to be shown at WWDC 2026 and released later this year. Yet the early leaks and rumours are providing us with a fair idea of what to expect from it.

According to a Mac Rumours report Instead of big changes, iOS 27 is gearing up to be an update that focuses on smooth performance, stability, and useful improvements.

Moreover, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that iOS 27 will be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is apparently focused on improving “quality and underlying performance.” However, there will still be some new features, with many of them expected to fall under the Apple Intelligence umbrella.

Performance improvements

Bloomberg reports that Apple’s primary focus with iOS 27 will be on “quality and underlying performance.” This comes after several years of massive iOS updates, including the launch of Apple Intelligence with iOS 18 and the dramatic Liquid Glass redesign with iOS 26.

Reports suggest that Apple wants to fix bugs, reduce glitches, and make the iPhone feel more reliable in daily use. Animations are expected to be smoother, apps should open faster, and battery life may also improve

Smarter Apple Intelligence features

Artificial intelligence will also play an important role in iOS 27. Siri is expected to become smarter and more personalised, with a better understanding of user habits and past interactions. This could make everyday tasks like setting reminders or finding information quicker and easier.

There are also rumours of an AI-powered Calendar app that can suggest schedules and reminders automatically. In addition, Apple may introduce a Health+ service that provides personalised health tips and insights based on user data.

When will Apple announce and release iOS 27?

Apple will announce iOS 27 at WWDC in June. Since Apple typically holds its Worldwide Developers Conference in the first or second week of June. The update will be announced during the event and subsequently released in beta testing for developers.

Traditionally, Apple has held WWDC over the last five years:

2021- June 7-11

2022- June 6-10

2023- June 5-9

2024- June 10-14

2025- June 9-13

An iOS 27 public beta will then be released in July 2026, allowing iPhone users to try new features and give feedback to Apple. If all goes according to plan, iOS 27 will then be released to the general public in September.

What are the iOS 27 compatible devices?

The Flagship models released in (2026): iPhone Fold, iPhone 18, 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max (full Apple Intelligence support).

​

iPhone 17 series (2025): iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max.

​

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16e, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max.

​

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max.

​

Older models: iPhone 14 (all), iPhone 13 (all), iPhone 12 (all), iPhone SE (3rd gen).