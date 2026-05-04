Apple’s upcoming iOS 27 update is shaping up to be a major turning point for the iPhone. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is focusing on two massive projects. First, they are redesigning the software to work perfectly on the new iPhone Fold, ensuring the interface feels natural whether the device is open or closed. Second, Siri is getting a complete makeover. Apple wants its assistant to stop acting like a basic voice command tool and start behaving more like ChatGPT or Google Gemini.

iOS 27 AI features:

iOS 27 is shaping up to be a massive deal for anyone who uses an iPhone. According to Mark Gurman, the big focus this year is making the phone much smarter. Older iPhones that can handle the new tech will finally get advanced photo-editing tools and a brand-new way to use Siri right inside the camera.

One of the coolest rumors is that Siri might get its own separate app. This would give Siri a fresh look and let it do several things at once. You’ll even be able to download special “add-ons” from the App Store to help Siri work better with your favorite apps.

The Photos app is also getting some “magic” features. You’ll be able to expand the edges of a picture if you cropped it too tight, clean up blurry shots, or even change the angle of a photo after you’ve already taken it.

Finally, the camera is getting a “Siri mode.” You’ll be able to point your phone at things in the real world to get instant info—like reading the calories on a snack bar or instantly saving someone’s phone number from a business card. It’s all about making the phone do more of the thinking for you.

iOS 27 release timeline

We’re expecting iOS 27 to officially drop this September, right alongside the big reveal of the iPhone 18 Pro and the new iPhone Fold (which some are calling the “iPhone Ultra”).

If you don’t want to wait until the fall to see what’s coming, mark your calendar for June 8, 2026. That’s when Apple kicks off WWDC, their big developer event. The iPhone maker will be showing off all the new software tricks there first.

iOS 27 eligible devices

Here is the list of devices that may get the update.

Apple Intelligence will work on the iPhone 15 Pro and new variants. iPhone 18 Series: iPhone 18, 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and the first iPhone Fold (pre-installed).iPhone 17 Series: iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 17e, and the ultra-thin iPhone Air.iPhone 16 Series: iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, and 16e.iPhone 15 Series: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max.iPhone 14 Series: iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max.iPhone 13 Series: iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.iPhone 12 Series: iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max (Expected to be the oldest supported generation).iPhone SE: 3rd generation (2022).