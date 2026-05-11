With the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) approaching in June, Apple is expected to release the stable version of iOS 26.5 this week. Apple released the Release Candidate (RC) build for developers and public beta testers recently.

Although the Cupertino-based tech giant has not officially confirmed the rollout date yet of the iOS 26.5. There are rumours and reports which suggest the update could begin arriving for eligible iPhone users soon.

The upcoming iOS 26.5 update will focus on smaller additions and refinements. This will include updates to messaging, Apple Maps and Wallpapers.

ALSO READ PM Modi pays tribute to scientists behind 1998 Pokhran tests on National Technology Day

Which iPhones will receive this update?

The list of eligible iPhones is based on Apple’s current iOS 26-compatible phones. This list includes the following iPhone models.

iPhone 17 series

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Users enrolled in Apple’s beta programme are already able to test the RCS chats build before the wider rollout.

What upgrades will the iOS 26.5 update have?

One of the key additions expected with iOS 26.5 is support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging between iPhone and Android devices. Apple had earlier introduced the feature during the iOS 26.4 beta cycle, but it did not make it to the stable build.

Importantly, this feature is expected to roll out gradually and may initially work only on supported telcom carriers.

Pride-Edition Wallpapers

The upcoming iOS 26.5 update is also expected to introduce new Pride Edition wallpapers for iPhone users. According to Apple, the wallpapers will feature dynamic colour effects that change with movement and interaction. Users are also likely to get multiple customisation options, including curated colour themes and personalised designs inspired by Apple’s new Liquid Glass interface style.

Suggested Places in Apple Maps

Apple is reportedly planning to add a new “Suggested Places” feature to Apple Maps with the upcoming iOS 26.5 update. The feature is expected to recommend nearby locations to users based on trending spots, recent searches and location preferences.

The update may also introduce advertisements within Apple Maps in the US and Canada for the first time. Businesses are likely to get the option to display promoted listings in search results as well as within the Suggested Places section.