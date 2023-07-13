Apple iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 public beta out, these are upgrades you get

Apple has released the first public betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to the general public. The new software, which was previewed at WWDC in June, includes a number of new features and improvements.

Some of the key new features in iOS 17 include a new StandBy mode that allows your iPhone to serve as an information hub when it is in a horizontal position and connected to a charger. There’s a new Focus mode that helps you stay focused on the ongoing task in phone by filtering out notifications and distractions. A new Messages app with redesigned features that includes improved search and new ways to share photos and videos. The Weather app has also improved graphics and more accurate forecasts.

Similarly, some of the key new features in iPadOS 17 include a new Stage Manager feature that allows you to work with multiple apps and windows at the same time. A new Collaboration feature that makes it easier to work with others on documents, presentations, and spreadsheets. It also brings FaceTime Enhancements, improved Safari, and a new Health app.

The first public betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are available to download now for eligible devices. The Cupertino giant has also released macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 public betas.

There are also few India-centric features that come along with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 updates. These include a bilingual Siri experience that allows users to interact with Siri using a combination of English and Hindi, as well as English with Telegu, Punjabi, Kannada, or Marathi. Furthermore, iOS 17 also brings additional transliteration keyboards for major Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, catering to bilingual users who frequently switch between English and another language while communicating.

To install the public beta, you will need to sign up for Apple’s beta testing program.

