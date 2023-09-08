Apple iOS 16.6.1 update rolled out; why you must update your iPhone immediately

Apple’s calendar is busy with the “Wonderlust” event just days away. And, ahead of the iPhone 15 series and iOS 17 announcement, the company has pushed the iOS 16.6.1 security update that fixes two vulnerabilities.
Apple notes that it is aware of the ongoing vulnerabilities, and tends to fix them at utmost priority. Therefore, users are recommended to quickly update the eligible iPhones with this update. Ideally, on iPhone 8 and later. Please note that this is a security update, therefore, don’t expect any iOS 17 feature preview.
Apple iOS 16.6.1 Update: What are the issues that this update tends to fix?
The first vulnerability is linked to ImageIO
• Allows attackers to run harmful code
• Caused by processing a harmful image
The second vulnerability is linked to the Wallet
• Lets attacker run harmful code
• Occurs when opening a harmful attachment
Therefore, it is important to install Apple iOS 16.6.1 update as quickly as you receive it to avoid potential security threats and put your iPhone in a risk-free position.
How to install the iOS 16.6.1 update on iPhone?
Head to Settings and go to General
Look for Software Updates, install it
Your iPhone may reboot one or more times during the process
Backstory to why Apple is pushing iOS 16.6.1 update
Credit should be delivered where it’s due. Thanks to folks at Citizen Lab – a research group that keeps an eye on malware – uncovered a currently active zero-click vulnerability being employed to distribute NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware.
Apple acknowledged this research and quickly pushed an update to fix the vulnerabilities issues or potential threats it could impose. “We would like to acknowledge The Citizen Lab at The University of Torontoʼs Munk School for their assistance,” it noted.
