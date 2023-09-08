scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Apple iOS 16.6.1 update rolled out; why you must update your iPhone immediately

Thanks to folks at Citizen Lab – a research group that keeps an eye on malware – uncovered a currently active zero-click vulnerability being employed to distribute NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware.

Written by Abhinav Anand
Apple iOS 16.6.1 update rolled out; why you must update your iPhone immediately
Apple iOS 16.6.1 update is live.

Apple’s calendar is busy with the “Wonderlust” event just days away. And, ahead of the iPhone 15 series and iOS 17 announcement, the company has pushed the iOS 16.6.1 security update that fixes two vulnerabilities.

Apple notes that it is aware of the ongoing vulnerabilities, and tends to fix them at utmost priority. Therefore, users are recommended to quickly update the eligible iPhones with this update. Ideally, on iPhone 8 and later. Please note that this is a security update, therefore, don’t expect any iOS 17 feature preview.

Also Read | Apple enters the AI race with ‘Ajax GPT’; working on multiple AI projects simultaneously

Also Read

Apple iOS 16.6.1 Update: What are the issues that this update tends to fix?

The first vulnerability is linked to ImageIO

• Allows attackers to run harmful code
• Caused by processing a harmful image

The second vulnerability is linked to the Wallet

• Lets attacker run harmful code
• Occurs when opening a harmful attachment

Therefore, it is important to install Apple iOS 16.6.1 update as quickly as you receive it to avoid potential security threats and put your iPhone in a risk-free position.

Also Read | iPhone 15 launch: As Apple moves from Lightning to USB Type-C, here’s every difference between the two ports you need to know about

How to install the iOS 16.6.1 update on iPhone?

Head to Settings and go to General
Look for Software Updates, install it
Your iPhone may reboot one or more times during the process

Backstory to why Apple is pushing iOS 16.6.1 update

Credit should be delivered where it’s due. Thanks to folks at Citizen Lab – a research group that keeps an eye on malware – uncovered a currently active zero-click vulnerability being employed to distribute NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware.

Apple acknowledged this research and quickly pushed an update to fix the vulnerabilities issues or potential threats it could impose. “We would like to acknowledge The Citizen Lab at The University of Torontoʼs Munk School for their assistance,” it noted.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on TwitterInstagramLinkedInFacebook.

More Stories on
iOS
technology news

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 13:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS