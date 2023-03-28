Apple iOS 16.4 update out now with brand new emojis, bug fixes: Everything to know

Apple has released iOS 16.4 update. One of the key additions is the support for 21 new emojis including animals, hand gestures and objects that will be added to the emoji keyboard once install the update. Emojipedia informs that the new emojis arriving on iOS include the shaking face, two pushing hands, a pink heart emoji amongst others.

This is a welcoming update for users who like to express themselves using more than just texts in chat. A total of 31 new emojis have made their way to iOS with the latest update. This includes one new smiley face, three new coloured heart emojis, and two new hand gestures.

Emojipedia explains that the shaking heart emoji can be used to express physical shaking caused by some external forces like an earthquake or an emotional imbalance caused by either grief, excitement or shock. The animals and nature, food and drink, activity, objects, and symbol emoji categories have also received new elements like a Donkey, Moose, Goose, Jellyfish, Hyacinth, Pea Pod, Hair pick, Flute, Maracas, and Khanda which is the symbol of Sikh among many others.

The iOS 16.4 update also brings additional updates including notifications web apps being added to the Home screen, improved voice isolation, detection of duplicate albums extended to iCloud Shared Photo Library, voice over support for maps in the Weather app. The update also fixes an issue where Matter-compatible thermostats would become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home. The crash detection on iPhone 14 and 14Pro has also been optimised with the update.

In addition, iOS 16.4 update fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device.

The developer beta version of iOS 16.4 which was released in February also mentioned autocorrect for the Korean keyboard for testing and feedback, and predictive text support for the Ukrainian keyboard.