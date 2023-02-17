Apple iOS 16.4 developer beta introduces fresh emoji, web app notifications, and other features

Apple has released the developer beta version of iOS 16.4, which includes a range of updates to several of its software products, including keyboards, MapKit, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, Passkeys and Authentication Services, Pencil, Safari Web Extensions, SKAdNetwork, and StoreKit.

The new keyboard updates include support for the latest Unicode 15.0 Emoji, the addition of autocorrect for the Korean keyboard for testing and feedback, and predictive text support for the Ukrainian keyboard. Gujarati, Punjabi, and Urdu will also have transliteration layouts.

The Unicode 15.0 is the latest set of emojis which includes host of interesting icons like shaking face, pink heart, moose, goose, donkey and more.

MapKit has received improvements to the performance of MKOverlay objects, which should enhance the user experience for those using the mapping and location-based service.

Apple has also come up with a work around for users affected from issues in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote when the Advanced Data Protection for iCloud is turned on.

Passkeys and Authentication Services get new features such as passkey AutoFill within web browsers on iOS, a new AuthorizationController API for SwiftUI views, and a new WebAuthenticationSession API for web-based authentication flows from SwiftUI views. Several issues related to AutoFill and conditional mediation requests in web content have also been fixed.

The Apple Pencil has received support for Tilt and Azimuth through the hover feature, enhancing the functionality of the accessory.

Another most noteworthy update that Apple brings is the availability of manual and automatic Software Update support for Matter Accessories.

Apple has also introduced a new feature in iOS and iPadOS 16.4 beta where Apple Developer Program members will be able to enable developer betas through the Settings app’s Software Update option.

Safari Web Extensions have added support for the modifyHeaders action type for declarativeNetRequest rules, persistent content scripts, and browser.storage.session to store up to 10MB of data in-memory. A previously existing issue where browser.webNavigation events were firing for hosts where the extension didn’t have access has also been fixed in the latest update.