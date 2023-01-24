Apple iOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2 with Apple ID FIDO key support now rolling: Details

Apple, after testing the beta versions of iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2, and watchOS 9.3 for some time, has now finally released the stable version of these. One of the biggest additions is the support for Apple ID FIDO key, which allows users to use a physical security key for authentication, adding an extra layer of security to their accounts. In addition, these updates include new wallpapers, major bug fixes and performance enhancements.

The iPadOS 16.3 is the operating system for the iPad, macOS Ventura 13.2 is the operating system for Mac computers, and watchOS 9.3 is the operating system for the Apple Watch.

iOS 16.3 brings several changes and improvements but the highlight is the Apple FIDO security key support for Apple ID. FIDO key (Fast Identity Online) for an Apple ID is a physical security key that can be used in place of a password to log in to an Apple ID account. This offers an additional blanket of security by requiring the user to have possession of the key in order to log in. The FIDO key can be used in combination with other available authentication methods, such as Touch ID or Face ID, to provide extra security.

The changelog for iOS 16.3 also includes support for HomePod (second generation) which was launched last week. The update further fixes the issue with Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards. With the new update, the Emergency SOS calls can now be placed by holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in. This is basically to prevent unintended emergency calls.

iPadOS 16.3 come with smaller changes compared to the iOS 16.3. Apart from the HomePod (second gen) support and FIDO security key, it fixes the issue with Freeform and Siri in the iPads.