Apple increases iCloud Plus price in India; check new prices, benefits, other details

Apple wants you to pay more for its iCloud storage service. The company has quietly increased the price of its cloud storage service across various markets including India.

iCloud is Apple’s storage service that allows users to store their photos, videos, documents, and other files in the cloud, so they can access them from anywhere. It includes features like iCloud Drive, iCloud Mail, and iCloud Photos. It is basically Apple’s premium cloud subscription that offers exclusive benefits to those who pay for it.

When a user signs up for iCloud, they automatically get 5 GB of free storage. For more iCloud storage or access to premium features, user can upgrade to iCloud+ which is a paid benefit.

Apple has increased the price of iCloud+. While the prices remain same in the US, it has gone up in several countries like India, Canada, Mexico, Chile, and few more. The price hike will affect all iCloud storage plans, including the following. These are the new India prices- 50GB at Rs 75, 200GB at Rs 219 and 2TB at Rs 749. These prices include taxes.

iCloud+ with 50 GB storage offers 50 GB of storage along with features like iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email, Custom Email Domain and HomeKit Secure Video support for one camera.

iCloud+ with 200GB storage 200 GB of storage with similar benefits as the 50GB and iCloud+ with 2TB storage offers 2TB storage.

