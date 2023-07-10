Apple iMac with 32-inch display in works, to launch by 2025: Report

Apple is reportedly working on a larger iMac with a 32-inch display but it may not launch until 2025.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has been testing a prototype of a new iMac with 32-inch display, similar to the one found on its high-end Diplay XDR monitor.

However, Gurman says that the new iMac is still in early testing and it is unknown when exactly it will launch. He believes that the new iMac models could launch in late 2024 or early 2025.

The latest report follows Gurman’s previous prediction wherein he had said Apple is working on an iMac with over 30-inch display. This time he has clearly said that the display would measure 32-inch in size making it the largest iMac ever made by Apple.

ALSO READ l Apple prepping “massive” iMac upgrade, iPad Pros with OLED screen and more for launch with iPhone 15 series

The new iMac model is said to be powered by Apple’s in-house next-gen silicon chips- M3. It is also expected to have a thinner design than the current iMacs.

Gurman also predicted a new timeline for the new M3-powered iMac which was previously predicted to launch late this year. He now predicts the launch it come early next year.

It is important to note that these are just rumours as Apple has not confirmed any plans for new iMac models. However, rumours have it that Apple is working on new iMac models and they could be a welcome addition to the iMac lineup.

It is understandable that Apple could be working on larger iMacs. Bigger screens are always better. This will offer a larger display option for users who need more screen area for work or creative projects. Larger iMacs could also help it compete with Microsoft’s Surface Studio that has a 28-inch display. Apple reportedly is also working on pair of new 24-inch iMacs.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.