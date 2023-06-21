Apple ID on web to get passkeys support with iOS 17, macOS Sonoma for “passwordless” sign-in

Apple has made it convenient for users to bypass entering their passwords on Apple and iCloud websites using passkeys. The newly added passkey support comes with the latest iOS 17 update for iPhones and is also available on iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma.

With passkey support, users’ Apple IDs are automatically assigned a passkey that can be utilised for authentication on Apple and iCloud domains. Instead of typing in their passwords, users can now authenticate their login using Face ID or Touch ID, depending on the device they are using.

To experience this feature, iPhone users running iOS 17 can visit any sign-in page on apple.com or icloud.com, such as appleid.apple.com or http://www.apple.com/shop/bag. After entering their Apple ID email address, they will notice a “Sign in with iPhone” button. Selecting this option will present a QR code that can be scanned using the iPhone’s Camera app. By tapping the yellow link box, users can invoke Face ID or Touch ID, eliminating the need to enter their password and enabling them to authenticate their identity easily on the web.

Passkeys as cryptographic key that replace the traditional password. It is a combination of key pair wherein one key is public, registered with the website or app you’re using. The other key is private, held only by users’ devices. Through the use of powerful, industry-standard cryptography techniques, this key pair helps ensure a strong, private relationship between devices and the website or app. With the newly added functionality, users can now sign in anywhere that supports signing with Apple ID without using passwords using the supported biometrics on the device.

According to The Verge, the latest functionality is available to those on first beta for iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 or macOS Sonoma. The feature seemingly works across all Apple devices and various browsers such as Safari, Chrome and Arc.