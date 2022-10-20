Apple hikes iPad Mini sixth-gen price in India by up to Rs 5,000 after iPad Pro, iPad 2022 launch

iPad mini comes with Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset which also powers iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Apple has hiked the India price of the sixth-generation iPad Mini days after launching the 2022 iPad Pro and iPad refresh. The price increase is also substantial, which is up to Rs 5,000 in case of the top-end iPad Mini. The iPad Mini was launched at a starting price of Rs 46,900 for 64GB storage and Wi-Fi. The cellular option with the same amount of storage was launched at Rs 60,900.

These models now cost Rs 49,900 and Rs 64,900. The 256GB version of iPad Mini is now listed for Rs 64,900 with Wi-Fi and Rs 79,900 with cellular— up from Rs 60,900 and Rs 74,900, respectively.

All customers who purchase the Apple iPad Mini from the official Apple website will be offered Rs 7,000 instant savings on orders over Rs 41,900 across all products with HDFC Bank or American Express credit cards. This offer will only last for purchases made between September 26 2022 and October 24, 2022, Apple says.

iPad Mini specifications: iPad Mini sixth-gen was launched in September last year in four colour options- Space Gray, Pink, Purple and Starlight. In terms of specifications, the tablet comes with a screen size of 8.3-inches. The device comes powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset.

In the camera department, the tablet comes with a single 12MP wide-angle camera whereas on the front there is another 12MP camera.

In related news, Apple recently launched the 2022 refresh of the iPad Pro and basic iPad. Speaking of the new Apple iPad 10th-Gen, it will go on sale in India on October 28.

The tablet is available in multiple storage options as well as colours. Colour options include- Silver, Blue, Pink and Yellow. In terms of pricing, its 64 GB Wi-Fi is priced at Rs 44,900 while the 64 GB cellular model is priced at Rs 59,900. The 256 GB variant comes in two storage options- Wi-Fi which costs Rs 59,900 and the cellular unit is worth Rs 74,900.

