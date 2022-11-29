Apple has threatened to withhold Twitter from App Store, Elon Musk says

The ongoing tensions between Apple and Twitter just got more intense with a latest tweet from Musk. Twitter boss, in one of his recent tweets, has said that the Cupertino giant has paused most of its advertising on Twitter and accused the company of threatening to remove the platform from its app store. Musk claims that Apple has threatened to “withhold” Twitter from the iOS App Store without giving any reasons.

Musk on Monday posted a tweet reading- “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?”

This was followed by another tweet from him claiming that Apple has “threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store.” He even posted a poll asking whether Apple should “publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers.” Musk also criticised Apple’s App Store fee policy calling it a “hidden 30% tax” on the internet.”

Musk’s Twitter has been under pressure since the recent acquisition. Many advertisers have paused their ads across the microblogging platform in wake of Musk’s $44 billion buyout of Twitter. Many leading advertisers and marketers have halted their paid ads on Twitter because of Musk’s ideas for content moderation on Twitter and decision to reinstate many banned accounts including the one of Donald Trump in the name of free speech. Trump’s account was suspended from the social media platform last year “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Musk, few days ago, conducted a poll, asking if Twitter should offer a “general amnesty to suspended accounts” in case they did not break any law or engage in any “egregious spam.” This poll attracted more than 3.1 million votes, with 72.4% in favour of widespread reinstatement. On Saturday, Musk restored Trump’s suspended account which was criticised by many users.

