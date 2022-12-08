Apple goes big on iCloud security, brings 5G to iPhone users in India with new update: Check details

Apple has started rolling out iOS 16.2 RC (Release Candidate) for its beta testers who are part of the Apple Beta Software Program. The update comes with several improvements which include end-to-end encryption to several iCloud services and an all-new feature which will allow users to sing along with the music based on Apple Music.

However, keeping all of this aside, one of the biggest updates for all iPhone users in India is the 5G support which is all set to come.

iOS 16.2 update will finally bring 5G support to iPhone 12 and newer versions. This news comes after the company confirmed the same in November.

According to an official blog post by Apple, privacy features coming to iOS are heavily inclined towards enhancing the user’s security, especially those who are public figures such as journalists, human rights activists, and diplomats.

Now, on to elaborate the features for the upcoming update.

Advanced-Data Protection for iCloud

The end-to-end encryption has been named Advanced-Data Protection for iCloud by Apple. This feature will provide an extra layer of security to several iCloud services, which include device and messages backups and photos, voice notes, Contacts, Calendars etc will all now be protected via end-to-end encryption, as reported by 9to5Mac.

On its availability, the company reports that the feature is already live in the US for users who are part of the Apple Beta Software Program and will be possibly be available to all users by the end of the year.

Apple Music Sing

The new update will also allow Apple Music subscribers to sing along with songs similar to what happens in karaoke. This will happen with the help of pre-existing real-time lyrics.

According to Apple, the feature will be live to its users around the globe by the end of this month. This feature will only be available to Apple Music subscribers.

Additionally, the update, which is almost in its final stages before it is released to the public, is bringing changes to the Always-On Display, AirDrop and a Freeform App which will allow multiple users to collaborate on a project.

