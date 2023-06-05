Apple gives MacBook Air its ‘biggest’ update ever with 15-inch screen, 6-speaker setup; price starts at Rs 1,34,900

Apple launched its biggest MacBook Air to date, the 15-inch MacBook Air, globally and in India today. Announced at WWDC 2023, the new MacBook Air is being billed as the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop. It packs the power of the M2 chip and boasts of up to 18-hour battery life, like the 13-inch model from last year while adding an upgraded 6-speaker setup for seemingly more immersive audio. The 15-inch MacBook Air price in India starts at Rs 1,34,900 (Rs 1,24,900 for education). General availability is pegged for June 13.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Air with M2: specs, features, and more

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 has a sleek and lightweight unibody metal design which measures only 11.5mm. It weighs just 1.49kg. You can get it in four finishes— midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver.

On the front, you get a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with slim bezels and 1080p webcam up-top that’s housed inside a notch. The screen can peak 500nits and supports 1 billion colours. There is True Tone.

Under the hood, you get Apple’s M2 chip with an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. This can be paired with up to 24GB of unified memory. The hardware combo makes the 15-inch MacBook Air “up to 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air” and “up to twice as fast compared to the best-selling 15-inch PC laptop with a Core i7 processor.”

You get two Thunderbolt ports, headphone jack, and MagSafe charging same as the 13-inch model. Elsewhere, the Magic Keyboard onboard features a full-height function row with Touch ID and Force Touch trackpad. Rounding off the package are a 6-speaker sound system with support for spatial audio and a 3-mic array.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Air with M2: when and where to order

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is available to order today on Apple.com/in/store. It will go on sale across Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers, starting from June 13.