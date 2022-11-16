Apple fixes server-side issue causing Safari to randomly crash for some users: Details

Recently, Apple’s Safari web browser on iPhones and iPad was awkwardly getting crashed upon typing certain letters. According to some reports, users on the iOS 16 software were facing this bug.

Apparently, the issue was not happening to everybody except a few people around the world, especially people in the US. People were altogether unable to open Safari because of the bug crashing the browser.

People sharing the issues took to social media platforms, while some even shared screen recordings of the same.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, when users typed three-letter words such as ‘tar’, ‘ bes’, ‘wal’, ‘old’, ‘sta’ among others, the browser would automatically close. Users were also being automatically stopped from typing the URL of the websites.

Upon reading several reports, it came out that the following issue was occurring with users using the new iOS 16 software version and the issue was an error by an internal server.

However, the problem has now been fixed by Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple.

Apart from this, Apple has recently come up with a new development so iPhone 14 users in the US and Canada can make use of the Emergency SOS via satellite services. Users in Europe which includes France, Ireland, Germany and the UK will get to use these services from next month.

Although no one should land up in the position to use this feature, still if the need arises. Users will be able to share their location and medical ID with up to 10 emergency contacts.

Apple has also recently rolled out 5G beta for all those users who had enrolled on the beta programme. The update comes in the iOS 16.2 software update. The update will allow users to test out the pre-release software.

