Apple expects to sell even less mixed-reality headset units than before, launch likely at WWDC 2023

The iPhone-maker had initially hoped to sell about 3 million units a year.

Written by Reuters
apple mixed reality headset wwdc 2023
The headset is expected to cost around $3,000.

Apple Inc has lowered sales estimates for its long-awaited mixed-reality headsets by about two-thirds, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The iPhone-maker had initially hoped to sell about 3 million units a year, but has now pared back those estimates to about 1 million, and then to 900,000 units, the report said.

The company is set to hold a developers’ conference on June 5, where it is expected to present the product, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The mixed-reality headset, which can overlay digital objects on a view of the real world, is widely anticipated to be Apple’s next major product.

The headset is expected to cost around $3,000, Bloomberg News had reported in February. Meta Platform Inc’s Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset is priced at about $1,000.

First published on: 19-05-2023 at 19:58 IST

