Apple event Wonderlust today: iPhone 15 series expected price in India, key features, everything else to know

iPhone 15 series will be launching today at 10:30 PM as Apple kicks off “Wonderlust” keynote event. This is going to be interesting with a plethora of new features and would be interesting to see how Apple boss Tim Cook pitches USB-C to iPhones, ending more than a decade-long legacy.

But, amid all that, the most interesting chapter is how much will iPhone 15 series cost in India. Notably, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman hinted at a potential price hike this year due to inflation and several other economic factors; Apple also faced a USD 200 billion devaluation after the news of China ordering govt employees to not use iPhones surfaced. Take note that this has no link to the statewide iPhone 15 ban, as China Mobile confirmed that it will continue to sell the iPhone 15.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Price in India

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus versions could come at a similar pricing or go up slightly. If Apple continues with its current pricing, we can anticipate the iPhone 15 starting at Rs 79,900 as usual. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Plus may still cost Rs 89,900.

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in India

However, in the case of iPhone 15 flagship variants like the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the pricing is expected to see a major hike, and reports also hint that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the “costliest iPhone ever”. To sum this up, there could be a USD 100 hike on the iPhone 15 Pro and a USD 200 hike on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In India, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may cost about Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively. Take note that this is just an anticipation, and actual pricing may be different.

iPhone 15 series expected features

The base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 are likely to look similar to the current iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, respectively, with no big chances. One significant upgrade could be Dynamic Island on base variants.

On the other hand, iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to go through a transition with an action button, periscope zoom lens, and titanium body.

All iPhone 15 phones will be featuring USB-C, putting the final nail to the long companion Lightning Port. Other significant changes could be the series-wide support for the 48MP lens on the rear.

