Apple event: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launched with Titanium frame, customisable Action Button and A17 Pro chip

Apple took the wraps off the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max today at its Wonderlust event.

Apple Event 2023 Live: iPhone 15 Series, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series Launch Live Updates
Apple Event 2023 Live: iPhone 15 series launch updates everything you need to know

Apple took the wraps off the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max today at its Wonderlust event. Follow-ups to last year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max boast of more durable and relatively lighter Titanium frames, all-new A17 Pro chip with up to 20 percent faster GPU with ray tracing, and improved telephoto capabilities with the pro max model getting support for up to 5x zoom thanks to its periscope-style lens setup.

Developing…

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 00:08 IST

