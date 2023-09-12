Apple event: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus launched with Dynamic Island, 48MP dual rear cameras and USB Type-C charging

Apple took the wraps off the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus today at its Wonderlust event. Follow-ups to last year’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus boast of high-res OLED displays with Apple’s Dynamic Island system up-top, upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera on the back, and the powerful A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro. There are other niceties too including a second-generation Ultrawide chip for improved Find My and, for the first time in iPhone history, USB Type-C charging.
