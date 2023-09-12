scorecardresearch
Apple event: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus launched with Dynamic Island, 48MP dual rear cameras and USB Type-C charging

Apple took the wraps off the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus today at its Wonderlust event.

Written by FE Tech Desk
iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus launch
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus officially launched.

Apple took the wraps off the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus today at its Wonderlust event. Follow-ups to last year’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus boast of high-res OLED displays with Apple’s Dynamic Island system up-top, upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera on the back, and the powerful A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro. There are other niceties too including a second-generation Ultrawide chip for improved Find My and, for the first time in iPhone history, USB Type-C charging.

Developing…

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 23:26 IST

