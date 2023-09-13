Apple event 2023: ‘New’ AirPods Pro Gen 2 launched with USB Type-C charging

Apple’s Wonderlust event made numerous major announcements. However, much like the AirPods Pro, this year, Apple also chose to quietly introduce the new version of its wireless AirPods Pro. The iPhone company has quietly launched a new version of its AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, with the most notable change being the switch from a Lightning charging port to USB-C.

Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 specs, features

New AirPods Pro Gen 2 comes with MagSafe Charging with USB-C bringing a sync between all the new Apple devices launched at the event this time. The new AirPods Pro are updated with a USB‐C connector making it possible to charge Mac, iPad, AirPods, and the iPhone 15 lineup using a single charging cable. Apple says that users can even charge AirPods directly with iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max that comes with a USB‐C connector.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) come with other niceties too like up to 2X Active Noise Cancellation of their predecessor, an advanced Transparency mode, a more immersive Spatial Audio experience, and an expanded range of ear tip sizes for an even better fit. They are now more dust resistant and are upgraded with Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro.

With iOS 17, AirPods Pro Gen 2 get new features like Adaptive audio, conversation awareness and personalised volume. Conversation awareness helps to lower the content volume, enhance the voices in front of the user, and reduce background noise while personalised volume automatically fine-tunes the listening experience for users based on their preferences over time.

The Eco-friendly approach

Apple informs that the new AirPods Pro are made using 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets and 100 percent recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards. The case also uses 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board and 100 percent recycled aluminium in the hinge.

Pricing and availability

The AirPods Pro Gen 2 with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) will be available for Rs 24900 from apple.com/in/store in more than 30 countries and regions including India starting September 22.

