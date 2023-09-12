scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide
Live

Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: Top news and announcements from ‘Wonderlust’ iPhone 15 series launch

iPhone 15 Series Launch Live Updates: Stay tuned for all the news from Apple’s big Wonderlust iPhone event.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Updated:
Apple Event 2023 Live: iPhone 15 Series, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series Launch Live Updates
Apple Event 2023 Live: iPhone 15 series launch updates
Go to Live Updates

Apple iPhone 15 Launch Live Updates: And just like that, it’s that time of the year again. Apple’s big fall iPhone event day is officially here. Dubbed “Wonderlust”, this year’s Apple event will likely see Cupertino take the wraps off four new iPhones— possibly— and going by convention, it should call them the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The big new update will be the long-overdue switch to USB Type-C of course and we can’t wait to see how Apple PR repackages and sells it to would-be buyers.

Other rumoured updates to keep an eye out on would be a bumped up 48-megapixel primary camera sensor in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus while in the case of the high and mighty iPhone 15 Pro Max, we’re expecting Apple entering the periscope-style telephoto, which has been a Samsung-dominated turf so far. A price increase, especially for the pro models, may be on the cards, too. For those in India, we’ve just got news that Apple is ready to ship made-in-India iPhone 15s on launch date for the first time in history even as China moves aggressively to ban use of iPhones among government entities.

Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: Watch iPhone 15 series launch livestream here

Also Read
Live Updates
16:52 (IST) 12 Sep 2023
Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: Big win for Make in India

Apple is apparently prepping a big surprise for India with new iPhone 15 in that it is looking to ship made-in-India units locally as well for some global markets on launch date. This will be a first for Cupertino and reflects on India’s growing manufacturing prowess.

Also Read | Apple prepping a big make in India surprise with iPhone 15 launch: Full details inside

More Stories on
Apple
technology news
First published on: 12-09-2023 at 16:32 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS