Apple iPhone 15 Launch Live Updates: And just like that, it’s that time of the year again. Apple’s big fall iPhone event day is officially here. Dubbed “Wonderlust”, this year’s Apple event will likely see Cupertino take the wraps off four new iPhones— possibly— and going by convention, it should call them the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The big new update will be the long-overdue switch to USB Type-C of course and we can’t wait to see how Apple PR repackages and sells it to would-be buyers.

Other rumoured updates to keep an eye out on would be a bumped up 48-megapixel primary camera sensor in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus while in the case of the high and mighty iPhone 15 Pro Max, we’re expecting Apple entering the periscope-style telephoto, which has been a Samsung-dominated turf so far. A price increase, especially for the pro models, may be on the cards, too. For those in India, we’ve just got news that Apple is ready to ship made-in-India iPhone 15s on launch date for the first time in history even as China moves aggressively to ban use of iPhones among government entities.

Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: Watch iPhone 15 series launch livestream here

Live Updates