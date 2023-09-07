scorecardresearch
Apple enters the AI race with ‘Ajax GPT’; working on multiple AI projects simultaneously

Written by Abhinav Anand
Apple’s upcoming AI chatbot model is internally called ‘Ajax GPT’ and the company may likely make a related announcement in 2024 or some blurb at “Wonderlust”.

Apple is reportedly breaking banks and spending millions every day to ace the AI race, according to a report from The Information. Cupertino’s tech giant is working across several teams to produce AI models. 

The Information’s report added that Apple’s conversation AI took is called “Foundational Models,” and it has around 16 members including former Google staff. The project is being led by none other than Apple’s head of AI, John Giannandrea who took charge in 2018 to improve its assistance tool – Siri, and the update is on cards with iOS 17. 

Going into more detail, there’s a visual intelligence unit working on an image generation model, similar to Midjourney or OpenAI’s Dall-E 2. The chatbot model could be incredibly useful, especially for interacting with consumers on AppleCare, and obviously, Apple would likely incorporate it with Siri.

The report puts light on Apple’s AI model, dubbed internally as “Ajax GPT”; which has been trained on “more than 200 billion parameters” which gives it an edge over OpenAI’s GPT 3.5, the basic model which comes free. Bloomberg reported last year that Apple’s AI model was initially created for internal use. But now it seems that the tech giant is looking ahead to capitalising on it, which would eventually introduce more features to its products, and may likely be Apple’s next money-minting setup. 

Apple is tight-slipped on providing any developments on this AI project, and seeing the rise in AI chatbots and having tried – ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing; it would be interesting to see what Apple comes with, and whether it would be free or premium, or rather a freemium model. Only time will tell that.

First published on: 07-09-2023 at 14:16 IST

