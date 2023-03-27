Apple employees ‘doubtful’ about company’s first mixed reality headset as Tim Cook pushes ahead with launch

Apple’s long-rumoured mixed-reality headset is expected to launch in next few months, most likely at company’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June but some employees don’t think the device is ready yet. According to New York Times report, some employees have exited the project due to their doubts about the project’s potential. The device’s price of approximately $3,000 has also been pointed out by some employees, and there are doubts regarding its usefulness and apprehensions about an unproven market.

According to the report, some employees were also dismissed due to the insufficient advancement of certain features of the headset, including its integration with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. Even the leaders at Apple have expressed their doubts about the product’s success.

Apple is expected to launch its mixed reality headset at its WWDC conference in June. According to a Financial Times report, Apple CEO Tim Cook and company’s operations chief, Jeff Williams are determined to launch the mixed reality headset this despite concerns from the design team. Reportedly, Apple’s design team had asked to delay the launch of the mixed-reality citing concerns over the device’s size, weight, and overall comfort. The team aimed to deliver a sleeker and more lightweight device which meant several more years of postponing the launch and Apple’s late entry into the AR/VR space.

Another report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple recently exhibited the headset in front of top 100 Apple executives at Steve Job Theater in California suggesting that a public release isn’t very far.

Reportedly, Apple’s AR/VR headset has been a major cause of tussle between the industrial and operation teams at Apple. This is so because the industrial team wants to improvise the product which means delayed launch, the operations is eager to release the early iteration of the product in the form of a pair of ski goggles. However, Cook and Williams are pressed ahead with the launch plans.