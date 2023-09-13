iPhone Mini is dead. Putting rest to all rumours and speculations, Apple has officially discontinued its iPhone Mini lineup, leaving the iPhone SE as the solitary ‘small’ iPhone in the company’s lineup.

The iPhone 13 Mini, released in late 2021, was the last of Apple’s Mini series, meant for consumers asking for a compact, pocket-friendly device. Market researches have shown that users now want bigger screens and batteries which isn’t possible with a small phone. It appears that the broader trend favouring larger displays and advanced features has pushed Apple to discontinue the Mini series in favour of expanding its flagship iPhone offerings.

Apple’s decision to discontinue the iPhone 13 Mini adjoins with the recent unveiling of the iPhone 15 series, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These new devices feature larger displays, enhanced cameras, and advanced processing power, and for the first time in iPhone history, they come with USB-C charging capability.

While the iPhone SE remains an option for those looking for a smaller iPhone, it is not positioned as a flagship product like the iPhone Mini was. For those still interested in smaller iPhones, the iPhone SE remains available and offers a cost-effective alternative.

Apple has not provided specific reasons for discontinuing the iPhone Mini, but market trends suggest that it could be due to declining sales and a shift in consumer preferences towards larger smartphones.

