Apple Days sale: iPhone 14 selling for Rs 42,900; iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods Pro too get big price cut

Vijay Sales has announced Apple Days sale promotional event where it will offer steep discount on a wide selection of Apple products. Between August 4-16, the electronics retail major’s sale will make buying iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, iPads as well as Apple accessories bit more affordable. Vijay Sales’ Apple Days sale can be availed across its 125 plus retail outlets as well as online on Vijaysales.com.

Although Vijay Sales is offering discounts on virtually every new Apple product, it is especially highlighting the deal on iPhone 14. In a press release, the retail major said it will sell the iPhone 14 for as low as Rs 42,900. This is how the deal works.

iPhone 14 for Rs 42,900

Vijay Sales is selling the iPhone 14 128GB at a flat discounted price of Rs 69,900. The phone costs Rs 79,900 usually. HDFC Bank card transactions will be eligible for Rs 4,000 cashback on purchase of the iPhone 14. On top of that, Vijay Sales says it will offer Rs 8,000 exchange bonus if your existing smartphone carries an exchange value of Rs 15,000 or above. In all, the total net effective discount becomes Rs 37,000 and the iPhone 14 final price goes down to Rs 42,900.

Also Read | Why Apple CEO Tim Cook is “pleased” with India

iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max price cut

The iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also being sold at reduced prices during Vijay Sales’ Apple Days sale. The iPhone 14 Plus is available for Rs 79,949 while HDFC Bank card cashback of Rs 4,000 brings the price down to Rs 75,949. The iPhone 14 Pro is selling for Rs 1,20,990 and with HDFC Bank card cashback of Rs 3,000, it can be purchased for Rs 1,17,990. The iPhone 14 Pro Max likewise will be sold for a net effective Rs 1,25,099 with Rs 3,000 HDFC Bank card cashback.

iPhone 13 for Rs 58,490

The iPhone 13 is available for Rs 60,490 while HDFC Bank card cashback of Rs 2,000 brings the price down to Rs 58,490.

iPad deals

Vijay Sales says it will sell the 9th gen iPad for Rs 27,990 during its Apple Days sale. HDFC Bank card transactions will be eligible for Rs 2,000 cashback bringing the price down to Rs 25,990. The 10th gen iPad similarly is being sold for Rs 41,990 and with HDFC Bank card cashback of Rs 3,000, its final price turns out to be Rs 38,990. The 5th gen iPad Air is also available at a net effective Rs 51,900 while the iPad Pro is selling for as low as Rs 75,670.

MacBook deals

MacBook Air with M1 and M2 chip are being sold for an offer price of Rs 80,900 and Rs 1,06,990 respectively. HDFC Bank card users are eligible for Rs 5,000 cashback so you can get these devices for as low as Rs 75,900 and Rs 1,01,990. Vijay Sales is also offering the MacBook Pro with M2 and M2 Pro chip at a price of Rs 1,16,900 and Rs 1,83,990 and when paired with a HDFC Bank card Rs 5,000 cashback, you can get them for Rs 1,11,900 and Rs 1,78,990 respectively.

Also Read | Apple says sluggish demand for iPhones to continue in Q3 2023 despite Q2 sales exceeding analyst estimate

Apple Watch deals

Vijay Sales says it will offer the Apple Watch Series 8 for Rs 42,490 (Rs 39,490 effective with Rs 3,000 HDFC Bank cashback), the 2nd gen Apple Watch SE for Rs 27,900 (Rs 25,900 effective with Rs 2,000 HDFC Bank cashback) and Apple Watch Ultra for Rs 81,999 (Rs 77,999 effective with Rs 4,000 HDFC Bank cashback) during its Apple Days sale.

AirPods Pro deal

The 2nd gen AirPods Pro will be sold for Rs 24,990 likewise and when paired with Rs 2,000 HDFC Bank card cashback, the earbuds will be available for Rs 22,990.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook