Apple Days sale: iPhone 14 for Rs 58,990, iPhone 13 at Rs 51,490; iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches too get big price cut

Vijay Sales has announced Apple Days sale promotional event where the electronics retail major will offer steep discount on a wide selection of Apple products. The sale, which kicks off today (April 29, 2023), makes iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, iPads as well as Apple accessories bit more affordable. Vijay Sales’ Apple Days sale can be availed across its 125 plus retail outlets as well as online on Vijaysales.com.

Although Vijay Sales is offering discounts on virtually every new Apple product, it is especially highlighting the deals on iPhone 14 and iPhone 13. In a press release, the retail major said it will sell the iPhone 14 for as low as Rs 58,990, while the iPhone 13 will be available for just Rs 51,490 during its Apple Days sale event. This is how the deal works.

iPhone 14 for Rs 58,990; iPhone 13 at Rs 51,490

Vijay Sales is selling the iPhone 13 at a flat discounted price of Rs 61,490. The phone costs Rs 69,990 usually. HDFC Bank card transactions will be eligible for Rs 2,000 cashback on purchase of the iPhone 13. On top of that, Vijay Sales says it will offer Rs 3,000 exchange bonus if your existing smartphone carries a minimum exchange value of Rs 5,000. In all, the total net effective discount becomes Rs 18,410 and the iPhone 13 final price goes down to Rs 51,490.

The iPhone 14 is similarly being offered at a reduced price of Rs 70,990 (down from the usual price of Rs 79,900) and HDFC Bank card transactions are eligible for Rs 4,000 cashback. The Rs 3,000 exchange bonus applies here as well if your existing phone is worth Rs 5,000 to Vijay Sales. The net effective discount becomes Rs 20,910 when taking everything into account bringing the final price of the iPhone 14 down to Rs 58,990.

iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max price cut

The iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro are also being sold at reduced prices during Vijay Sales’ Apple Days sale. The iPhone 14 Plus is available for Rs 80,490 while HDFC Bank card cashback of Rs 4,000 brings the price down to Rs 76,490. The iPhone 14 Pro is selling for Rs 1,20,990 and with HDFC Bank card cashback of Rs 3,000, it can be purchased for Rs 1,17,990. The iPhone 14 Pro Max likewise will be sold for a net effective Rs 1,28,490.

iPad deals

Vijay Sales says it will sell the 9th gen iPad for Rs 28,490 during its Apple Days sale. HDFC Bank card transactions will be eligible for Rs 2,000 cashback bringing the price down to Rs 26,490. The 10th gen iPad similarly is being sold for Rs 41,680 and with HDFC Bank card cashback of Rs 3,000, its final price turns out to be Rs 38,680. The 5th gen iPad Air is also available at a net effective Rs 52,700 likewise.

MacBook deals

MacBook Air with M1 and M2 chip are being sold for an offer price of Rs 82,900 and Rs 1,07,790 respectively. HDFC Bank card users are eligible for Rs 5,000 cashback so you can get these devices for as low as Rs 77,900 and Rs 1,02,790. Vijay Sales is also offering the MacBook Pro with M2 and M2 Pro chip at a price of Rs 1,16,900 and Rs 1,79,900 and when paired with a HDFC Bank card Rs 5,000 cashback, you can get them for Rs 1,11,900 and Rs 1,74,900 respectively.

Apple Watch deals

Vijay Sales says it will offer the Apple Watch Series 8 for Rs 39,990, the 2nd gen Apple Watch SE for Rs 25,990 and Apple Watch Ultra for Rs 80,390 during its Apple Days sale.

AirPods Pro deal

The 2nd gen AirPods Pro will be sold for Rs 25,490 likewise and when paired with Rs 2,000 HDFC Bank card cashback, the earbuds will be available for Rs 23,490.