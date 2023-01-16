Apple confirms some iPhone 14 Pro displays prone to this issue, fix in the works

Apple has acknowledged the iPhone 14 Pro display glitch and has said that a fix is on its way. Some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users last month reported issues with the phone’s display. They described seeing green and yellow horizontal lines on screen when the phone is being turned on. The reason for this issue was unknown then but now Apple is investigating into it.

According to a macrumours report, Apple has acknowledged the display issue and confirmed that the company is investigating into it. The company, in a memo seen by the publication, has said that an iOS update to fix the issue will be released soon. This brings comforts to many iPhone 14 Pro users who thought it to be a hardware defect.

The memo reads that ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ customers may “report that when they power on or unlock their phone, they briefly see horizontal lines flash across the screen” adding that the company is aware of the issue and “a software update is coming soon that will resolve the issue.”

This isn’t the first issue with iPhone 14 Pro. Many early buyers of the phone reported issues with their iPhone when trying to click photos or video using any third-party apps like Snapchat or Instagram. Users reported issues like camera shaking, rattling, and even making “strange mechanical noises” when using the camera. Apple soon acknowledged the issue and released a fix for it.

The phone has had issues with camera’s landscape orientation wherein users saw photos being out of focus and soft when clicked from iPhone 14 Pro’s landscape camera orientation.

Apple released four phones under its iPhone 14 series- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The non-Pro models come with same processor that you see in iPhone 13. The Pro models are the premium ones that come with some major design upgrades like the Dynamic Island and A16 Bionic chipset.