Apple confirms iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max demand high, deliveries delayed due to China factory lockdown￼

Apple has warned of a delay in the shipment of its latest flagships- iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The company has said that it expects lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than before and the buyers will experience “longer wait times” to receive their new phones.

Apple explains that the delay in shipment is due to covid restrictions in China that has affected its Foxconn factory located in Zhengzhou, China. It is one of the key factories of Apple and the devices are assembled here.

“COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain,” Apple said in the press release.

Despite the lockdown and a dip in assembly of iPhones, Apple confirms that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max demands are strong.

“We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products,” the company added.

The Cupertino-giant further informed that it is working closely with its supplier to return to “normal production levels” while ensuring the health and safety of its worker.

A Reuters report last week iPhone production drop by 30 per cent due to China Covid restrictions in China which is impacting its Foxconn factory is falls in central China and has over 200,000 employees. Apple has already shifted some of its iPhone 14 production from China. While Apple has been manufacturing iPhones in India since 2017, the company this year has started manufacturing its latest flagship iPhone 14 in India.