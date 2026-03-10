As Apple gets ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary on April 1, CEO Tim Cook has shared his thoughts on what makes the company unique. According to Cook, the success of Apple is not something other companies can easily copy because it comes from the people and culture inside the organisation.

Apple CEO revealed the secret behind the company’s success during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning Show. The interaction was part of the Cupertino-tech giant anniversary celebration.

Apple was founded in 1976 and has grown from a small startup into one of the most influential technology companies in the world. Over the decades, the company has stayed focused on building products that combine powerful technology with everyday usability. Cook said the main goal has always been to create tools that improve people’s lives.

The importance of people and company culture

Cook explained that technology and patents alone do not make a company successful. What truly matters are the people who work there and the culture they build together.

He said new ideas come from talented people working closely as a team. These ideas then turn into real products that people use every day. According to Cook, innovation is not just about having good ideas but also about creating the right environment where those ideas can grow.

Building such a culture takes many years. Companies need to hire people who share the same passion and values. Those people then bring in others with similar thinking, which slowly creates a strong and creative work environment.

A company that stands apart

Cook believes this strong culture is what makes Apple different from many other technology companies. He described Apple as being in a “party of one,” meaning there is no other company exactly like it.

He also pointed out that many tech giants started in completely different industries. For example, Samsung began as a dried-fish trading business, while Nokia originally started as a paper mill. Apple, however, has always focused on making consumer technology products.

The lasting impact of Steve Jobs

Cook also spoke about the influence of Apple’s co-founder Steve Jobs. Even though Jobs passed away in 2011, many of the ideas and principles he introduced still guide the company today.

Cook said Apple does not always try to think about what Jobs would do. Instead, the company focuses on making the best decisions while staying true to the values Jobs helped build.

As Apple completes 50 years, Cook believes its strong culture, talented team and focus on innovation will continue to guide the company in the future.