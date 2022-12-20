Apple cancels Mac Pro with M2 Extreme silicon because apparently it would have cost a bomb: Report

The M2 Extreme chip will not be present in the upcoming Mac Pro. It will come with M2 ultra instead. This was reported by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg on Power On, his newsletter. Gurman also mentioned the cost and complexity of this shift and provided his insights for the same. M2 Extreme chips reportedly have a dual M2 Ultra, having 152 GPU cores and 48 CPU cores.

The first Silicon-based Mac Pro was going to come in two variants- one M2 Ultra and two m2 Ultra together. But now, as the M2 Extreme will not be present so the Mac Pro will only have the M2 Ultra chip beneath it and easy memory and storage expansion will be offered as well.

The second-gen Mac mini will also have two variants- M2 and M2 Pro. Other than that the MacBook Pros, 14 inches and 16 inches will supposedly arrive early in 2023 with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips. iMac Pro having Silicon-powered high-end will be delayed for the same reason apparently.

Apple launched the Studio Display earlier this year which is a companion to its Mac Studio. Apple is now working on some external monitors which will be similar to Studio Display and will have an Apple Silicon with an old iPhone chip. Pro Display XDR, which was launched back in 2019 is one of the monitors under the development stage. It is going to be released after the Mac Pro.

Back in 2019, Apple decided to shift a piece of Mac Pro production to the US but now Apple is planning to move it back to Asia production and not China. Gurman also notes that the latest Mac Pro will be built in Vietnam as this is the place where the company might begin the production of Apple Watches and MacBooks soon.

