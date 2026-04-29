Apple has introduced a new subscription model for the App Store that lets developers offer yearly plans paid in monthly instalments. This gives users a simpler way to manage long-term subscriptions without having to pay the full amount upfront. In practical terms, instead of making a single large payment for an annual plan, users can now split that cost into smaller monthly payments over 12 months while still committing to the full year.

Right now, the feature is only accessible to developers through App Store Connect and can be tried out using Xcode. It hasn’t been released for general users yet. Apple says it plans to start rolling it out next month alongside the iOS 26.5 update and other platform upgrades. Once available, it will work on devices running iOS 26.4 or newer, but it won’t be introduced in the US and Singapore during the initial phase.

Benefits for end users:

For consumers, this option makes premium apps and services more affordable and manageable, especially in markets where upfront annual payments are less feasible.

If you use apps like Netflix, Disney+, or YouTube Premium, here is how this change may feel in your wallet and on your screen:

Right now, most streaming services usually give you two simple options. For example, you can either pay around $15 per month, which lets you cancel anytime — handy if you just want to watch a show and leave. Over a year, though, that adds up to about $180. The other option is to pay $120 upfront for a full year, which saves you $60, but it means spending a larger amount in one go.

With the new 12-month instalment model, there’s now a middle ground. Instead of choosing between flexibility and savings, you can pay roughly $10 per month while committing to a full year. So, you still end up paying $120 in total, just like the annual plan, but the cost is spread out in smaller, more manageable payments.

Benefits for developers

For developers, this new option is designed to make subscriptions feel more accessible without changing the overall commitment. Users still sign up for a full year, but the payment is broken into smaller, more manageable chunks. Apple believes this approach lets people enjoy the discounted pricing of annual plans without having to pay a large amount upfront.

These monthly payment plans still come with a one-year commitment. In simple terms, you’re signing up for a full 12-month subscription, but instead of paying the entire amount at once, the cost is split into equal monthly instalments.

For example, if a yearly plan costs $1,200, you can pay it as $100 per month for 12 months. Even if an app offers a discounted annual price, that reduced amount will simply be divided across the same 12 monthly payments, making it easier to manage without losing the benefit of the lower yearly rate.

Apple is also adding tools to keep things transparent. Subscribers will be able to check how many payments they’ve completed and how many are left directly in their account settings. To avoid surprises, Apple will send email alerts and optional push notifications ahead of upcoming charges, so users can stay on top of their billing cycle.