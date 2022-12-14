Apple brings Emergency SOS via satellite iPhone 14 connectivity feature to more markets after US, Canada

On Tuesday Apple announced its Emergency SOS via satellite is expanding to four more countries including Germany, France, United Kingdom and Ireland. It is available on all models of iPhone 14. The technology helps the users of the smartphone series to send and receive messages with emergency services despite being outside cellular network coverage or Wi-Fi coverage.

Also, if users wish to contact their families about their status they can open the Find My application and can share their live location through satellite from anywhere in the world, said the company.

The European Emergency Number Association’s CEO, Gary MAnchado said “Emergency SOS via satellite makes emergency communications over satellite more accessible, which is very exciting.”

The British Association of Public Safety Communications Officials’ President John Anthony said “Being able to use a satellite connection to contact 999 or 112 if there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage is a breakthrough that Apple has brought to the general public with iPhone 14.”

The Emergency Call Answering Head, Michael Kelly said “Emergency SOS via satellite is a major innovation that will save lives by helping iPhone 14 users in remote areas who might not otherwise be able to reach emergency services.”

These services will be available free of cost for a duration of two consecutive years when iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are activated at the beginning of their usage. The Emergency SOS and Find My both of which are operated via satellite need iOS 16.1 or the later versions of the same.

Previous month the tech giant made an announcement regarding the availability of these services for the customers of US and Canada.

