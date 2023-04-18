Apple BKC: Everything to know about iPhone-maker’s first retail store in India 

Apple has launched its first ever offline retail-outlet in India. Previous reports have it that the company renewed its leases for its BKC office in 2021, committing to five years at higher rental rates. This Monday, the company offered a sneak peek of its 20,000-square-foot Mumbai location at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) before its official launch on Tuesday.

Apple stores are known worldwide for their distinctive qualities that set them apart in the retail industry. The ‘Apple BKC’ is no exception, showcasing an architectural marvel. As Apple’s first brick-and-mortar establishment in India, the company has gone above and beyond to make it appear like a stunning piece of architecture. Here are some interesting details about the new Apple BKC store.

Apple BKC is the first offline Apple Store in India. The company plans to open the next outlet in Saket, Delhi.

Apple BKC has a stunning ceiling design. It is composed of 1,000 tiles with each tile meticulously crafted using 408 pieces of timber, intricately arranged into 31 modules. This gives an overall grand look to the space.

The store features a pair of striking stone walls imported from Rajasthan. There’s a sleek 14-meters long stainless steel staircase that connects the ground floor to the first floor.

At the Apple BKC store, there is a staff of over 100 employees who are capable of speaking a total of 20 different languages.

Apple customers in India will have access to the same services and experiences as those in other Apple Stores around the world, including options such as in-store pickup and interaction with Apple’s knowledgeable staff, known as “Genius.”

At Apple BKC, customers have the opportunity to participate in the Trade In program, which allows them to trade in their previous iPhones, Macs, or iPads for a new one. This program is offered by Apple and enables buyers to exchange their old devices for a newer model.

Apple BKC will be organising daily “Today at Apple” sessions featuring a range of experts, creators, and Apple staff. These are free creative sessions to help creative people expand their potential using Apple products.

Apple BKC has a dedicated solar array and has no dependence on fossil fuels for its day-to-day operations. The store has achieved carbon neutrality by operating on 100% clean and sustainable energy.