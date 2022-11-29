Apple announces App Store’s best apps and games of 2022, these are the winners

Apple has announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards. In total there are 16 apps and games that company says inspired users to engage more with the virtual world, expand their imagination and creativity along with staying connected to friends and loved ones.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook in a press statement said that “This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives,” He added “From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives.”

In the Apps category, BeReal was facilitated by the iPhone App of the Year title while GoodNotes 5 from Time Base technology Limited won the title of iPad App of the Year. Mac App of the Year was given to MacFamilyTree 10, from Synium Software GmbH. ViX from TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Inc got the Apple TV App of the Year and Apple Watch App of the year was given to Gentler Streak from Gentler Stories LLC.

In the games category, awards were bagged by Apex Legends Mobile from Electronic Arts for iPhone Game of the Year, Moncage from X.D Network Inc for iPad Game of the Year. Mac Game of the Year was given to Inscryption from Devolver. El Hijo, from HandyGames got Apple TV Game of the Year. Wylde Flowers from Studio Drydock Pty Ltd received Apple Arcade Game of the Year while League of Legends Esports Manager from Shenzhen Tencent Tianyou Technology Ltd won China Game of the Year.

The Cultural Impact Winners are How we Feel, Dot’s Home from the Rise-Home Stories Project, Locket Widget from Locket Labs, Inc, Waterllama from Vitalii Mogylevets, and Inua-A Story in Ice and Time from ARTE Experience.

The winners this year represent diversity as they come from various cultural communities, and their work makes a profound impact. It gives abundant possibilities to the App Store which was launched back in 2008 and currently has 1.8 million apps visited by half a billion people across 175 regions worldwide.

