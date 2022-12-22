Apple AirTags update adds crucial feature to curb stalking: Details

Firmware updates were rolled out by Apple for its AirTag personal item tracker. Complex nature of firmware updates and how they are delivered has not resulted in these updates. But reports reveal that a few of these features are a result of two firmware updates. It is a representative of Apple’s strong commitment to the support towards Airtag products in terms of fixes and features for known security concerns and bugs.

Apple posted release notes regarding the same according to a 9to5Mac report. It said that the two firmware updates for Apple Airtag were posted on the Apple website through a support article. Version 2.0.23 is significant in delivering a key feature that focuses on helping secure iPhone users against stalking.

Version 2.0.36 is the second firmware update that on the other hand focuses on resolving issues with the accelerometer on the AirTag that in certain situations is not activated. It is crucial in detecting movement of AirTag and is essential for many features and functions.

Users will be alerted with this if an unknown AirTag is traveling with the users which is separated from the owner. A sound alert through the Find My App can be used in order to disable and locate the tracking. AirTag devices are known for usage in cases of stalking and secret tracking by hiding an AirTag somewhere.

This feature requires an iPhone with iOS 16.2 and iPhone devices that have an ultra-wideband support which is mostly present in iPhone11 and other new models. The firmware version can be checked by tapping on the AirTag name which is present in the Find My App on iOS devices if a user has an AirTag. Also users can not manually update the firmware on AirTag devices as it is done automatically.

ALSO READ | Apple to allow users to repair their M1 Mac desktops, Studio Display at home with Self Service Repair expansion