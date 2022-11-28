Apple AirPods Pro 2 can’t stream lossless audio from Apple Music but that’s ok; here’s why

Esge Andersen, an engineer at Apple’s acoustics team, spoke about Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation in an interview with What Hi-Fi?. The full interview is available on whatwifi.com. They speak in detail about how it will be different and similar to the previous models. In the interview, the Apple engineer also mentions why the AirPods Pro 2 don’t support lossless audio playback.

To mention about the flow of air in the design Andersen said that “When we talk about good sound, it’s all about how we move the air in the product – which is kind of weird because it’s not talking about the enclosure or how it looks – but it’s about ensuring that we also design for airflow.”

Andersen also talks about how Apple is open to improving the sound continually and for every Apple source. “At the end of the day, there is somewhat of a compromise, because you can’t make it perfect for everybody yet. This ability to be able to give you the best experience was our goal… no matter what it is you have, we want to give you the best experience,” he added while talking about the adjustments according to what is being listened to.

Addressing lossless listening on AirPods, he spoke, “We can still make big strides without changing the codec. And the codec choice we have there today, it’s more about reliability. So, it’s about making something robust in all environments,” he says, adding that “we want to push the sound quality forward, and we can do that with a lot of other elements. We don’t think that the codec currently is the limitation of audio quality on Bluetooth products.”

Apple Music supports lossless audio streaming but interestingly none of its wireless audio gear including the high-end AirPods Max can natively play it. There were rumours –earlier— that the second-gen AirPods Pro would get it, but that did not happen. The interview suggests Lossless audio may have been an agenda but ultimately, Apple went for something more far-reaching which is reliable sound across devices. This would naturally have bigger implications and use cases rather than lossless audio streaming which may have a relatively niche target audience.

ALSO READ | Nothing OS 1.1.7 Phone 1 update brings WhatsApp bug fix and some good news for Apple AirPods users